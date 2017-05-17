Chanel draws criticism from indigenous Australians with thousand-dollar boomerang

gavran333/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Chanel’s latest addition to its high-fashion sports equipment line is drawing accusations of cultural appropriation. The French fashion house announced it would sell a resin-polished,

wooden boomerang embellished with the brand’s iconic double C logo for a suggested retail price of $1,325. But critics say Chanel is appropriating and disrespecting one of indigenous Australians’ oldest and most recognizable hunting tools.

Jeffree Star, a U.S.-based makeup artist, posted a photo of the Chanel boomerang on his Instagram account, and reaction online was swift.

Having so much fun with my new #Chanel boomerang 🖤 A post shared by Jeffree Star (@jeffreestar) on May 15, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

One commenter wrote: “A boomerang is a symbolic cultural symbol to the indigenous Australians and this is disgusting, it’s being materialized.”

According to the National Museum of Australia, boomerangs have “an important role in Aboriginal culture as objects of work and leisure.” There are many different indigenous groups in Australia,

including aboriginal people and Torres Strait Islanders.

Critics have called Chanel’s version expensive and impractical. Others have proposed that rather than buying an expensive replica, consumers should learn about the culture behind it. Many balked at

the hefty price tag.

@JeffreeStar, rather than paying $2000AUD for a Chanel Boomerang you should look into investing in one one made by an Aboriginal Australian. — LSP (@zzoeeseymour) May 15, 2017

Have decided to save for the next three years so I can connect with my culture via @CHANEL https://t.co/ocZSljGkPW — Nayuka Gorrie (@NayukaGorrie) May 15, 2017

Chanel released a statement saying the brand “is extremely committed to respecting all cultures and regrets that some may have felt offended.”

The boomerang is one of five sports products available in the Spring-Summer 2017 pre-collection on the Chanel website. The collection also includes tennis balls, a wooden paddle ball set, a tennis

racket and a stand-up paddle board.

Chanel did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

