Chanel is selling a $1,300 boomerang

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here we go again. After Nordstrom introduced the $85 Medium Wrapped Leather Stone; $425 pre-muddied jeans with fake mud; and a destroyed high-top sneaker for $1425, now French luxury fashion house Chanel is selling a boomerang for $1,325.

The boomerang is listed on Chanel’s website under “Other Accessories” in the 2017 spring-summer pre-collection

The product description lists the item as wood and resin and the color as black. The boomerang is naturally adorned with the Chanel logo.

The BBC reports that not everyone is thrilled about it.

Gabrielle Sullivan, chief executive of the Indigenous Arts Code, said, “It’s simply a misappropriation of aboriginal culture.”

Aboriginal artist Bibi Barba said boomerangs are not only a hunting weapon used by Australia’s indigenous people, “They are a cultural symbol for us. A lot indigenous artist do artwork on them and this artwork is different in different parts of the country, it holds different meaning.”

Barba also points out the irony of the bigger picture, saying, “Chanel and other luxury fashion brands hate it when people steal their logos and make copies of their products. So it would be a good point for them to make amends.”

The French company issued a statement saying, “Chanel is extremely committed to respecting all cultures, and regrets that some may have felt offended.”

