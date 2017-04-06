Change Made To Fostoria Postal Route After Letter Carrier Threatened

4/6/17 – 5:26 A.M.

Some Fostoria residents are getting their mail in a different way after someone threatened a letter carrier. The Review-Times reports the Post Office has set up curbside mailboxes on part of East Sixth Street. The move comes after a subject threatened to kill a mail carrier while they were walking in the area on their route.

Postal officials told residents in the affected area they could have a free post office box or curbside mailboxes. Carriers won’t do door deliveries in the area for the time being.

Postmaster Ken Price tells the newspaper curbside delivery cuts costs in half and reduces accidents and incidents by 30 percent.

MORE: Review-Times