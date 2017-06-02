Charity Golf Classic To Raise Money For Local Non-Profit Organizations

06/02/17 – 11:12 A.M.

The 28th Annual Julie Cole Charity Golf Classic is coming to the Findlay Country Club next Monday. Professional guests include Pat McGowan, Craig Stadler, and Findlay Native Julie Cole. Spectators can buy day passes for $10 to watch the tournament and have lunch. At 8 a.m. there will be registration and breakfast. A professionals’ clinic will follow at 9 a.m. on the driving range. The tournament will start at 9:30 a.m.with an awards ceremony afterward.

Over the past 28 years, the Julie Cole Charity Golf Classic has raised $2.6 million fo local non-profit organizations. This year, the money will go to Bridge Hospice, the Women’s Center of Bluffton Hospital, and the Julie Cole Golf Fund for Junior Golfers.