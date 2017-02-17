Charles Oakley to join 3-on-3 league

Getty/Rick Madonik (NEW YORK) – While his feud with New York Knicks owner James Dolan continues, Charles Oakley will suit up in the newly founded 3-on-3 league founded by rapper/entertainer Ice Cube as a player/coach.

Oakley, 53, will play with Chauncey Billups and Stephen Jackson in the inaugural season of the BIG3.

In a statement to ESPN, Ice Cube said, “Charles Oakley is an NBA legend, who deserves and has earned respect, and will get just that in our league.”

The league is expected to tip off this summer, and includes former NBA stars such as Allen Iverson, Jermaine O’Neal, and Rashard Lewis, among others.

