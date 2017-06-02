Cheapest days to fly over July 4

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Those who missed Memorial Day getaways and are instead gearing up July 4 weekend, take note.

Fares fluctuate — as much as $200 — depending on the day you fly. That’s according to Kayak.com, the fare aggregator website.

The site analyzed fares and found flying into your destination on Sunday, July 2, and flying out on Wednesday, July 5, will be your best bet to save money, with airfare for domestic flights around $200.

The most expensive dates, according to Kayak, are Friday, June 30, and Friday, July 7, with airfare about $400 on both dates.

Cheapair notes that the holiday itself — July 4 — is the cheapest day to fly in its analysis of fares. It also notes July 5 is a great value for money. The most expensive day to fly, meanwhile, is July 9.

Travelers who have the ability to travel in the coming weeks should take advantage of lower fares, according to FareCompare CEO and ABC News contributor Rick Seaney. He notes on his blog there is a price jump after June 15 and that’s when consumers will see the summer’s most expensive fares.

Airlines for America, the industry trade group representing the major U.S. airlines, projects 234 million passengers during the period June 1 to Aug. 31, 9 million more than last summer. That’s an average of 2.5 million per day worldwide. To accommodate the additional travelers, the airlines will add more than 100,000 seats per day.

