Chef Jose Andres, Trump Organization settle lawsuit over DC hotel restaurant

Gabriella Demczuk/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Chef Jose Andres and the Trump Organization have made nice, settling their long-standing legal dispute over an ill-fated restaurant deal involving the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Back in 2015, Andres pulled out of an agreement to open an upscale restaurant in the Trump Old Post Office Hotel not long after President Trump entered the presidential race and made comments about Mexicans that Andres argued were bad for business — insulting both his cliental and employees.

Trump responded by suing Andres; and Andres filed a counter-suit.

The terms of the newly reached settlement are confidential.

Both parties welcomed the settlement in a statement provided to ABC News by Andres’ Think Food Group. Both statements say they are parting as “friends,” and Andres even hinted at collaboration to come on local D.C. philanthropy.

“I am pleased that we were able to resolve our differences and move forward cooperatively, as friends,” Andres said in a statement. “I have great respect for the Trump Organization’s commitment to excellence in redeveloping the Old Post Office. At TFG, we have long been committed to using our resources to improve the D.C. community as well as the lives of those less fortunate by our active involvement in D.C. Central Kitchen, World Central Kitchen and many other worthwhile causes. Going forward, we are excited about the prospects of working together with the Trump Organization on a variety of programs to benefit the community.”

Donald Trump Jr. said in a statement: “I am glad that we are able to put this matter behind us and move forward as friends. Since opening in September 2016, Trump International Hotel, Washington, D.C. has been an incredible success and our entire team has great respect for the accomplishments of both José and TFG. Without question, this is a ‘win-win’ for both of our companies.”

