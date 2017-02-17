Chelsea Handler reveals new season premiere date, new night

Patrick Wymore/Netflix(NEW YORK) — The second season of Chelsea Handler’s Netflix talk show has a premiere date — and a change of schedule.

Handler posted a video on social media, revealing that her Netflix talk show will be moving to a weekly format when season two launches on April 14.

Chelsea, which aired three nights a week on Netflix, will now air once a week on Fridays at 12:01 a.m. ET. The new episodes will run an hour long instead of the 20 and 40 minute episodes in season one.

Season two also will feature international travel, more in-depth interviews, more field pieces and dinner parties.

