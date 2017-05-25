Chicago Bears sign Victor Cruz to one-year deal

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images(CHICAGO) — Wide receiver Victor Cruz signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears on Thursday, officially ending his tenure with the New York Giants.

“I’m excited,” Cruz said on ESPN Radio’s Waddle and Silvy. “I’m excited to come and have a fresh start and a new home and a new place.”

Cruz called his Giants career “amazing,” but said that he thinks he still has “a lot left in the tank.”

He also said that his decision to join the Bears was based in part on his ability to have an impact on the team. “I just wanted to hear that I can have an opportunity to play,” the 30-year-old said. “To come and be a direct impact to a football team. And Chicago showed me a lot of love.”

The Bears lost receiver Alshon Jeffrey this offseason via free agency. Cruz will compete with injury-plagued 2015 draft pick Kevin White and undrafted breakout Cam Meredith.

“I looked at that receiver room and I saw a lot of young guys and a lot of talent in there as well,” Cruz said. “A lot of guys that can benefit from just having someone like me in the room, to pick my brain and for me to tell them how I think we can get better.”

Cruz was undrafted out of the University of Massachusetts in 2010. He caught 303 passes for 4,549 yards and 25 touchdowns with the Giants. But he missed much of the last three seasons due to knee injuries and the breakout of Sterling Shepard.