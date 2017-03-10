Chicago Cubs agree to record deal with third baseman Kris Bryant

Scott Clarke/ESPN Images(CHICAGO) – Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant agreed to a record one-year deal with the team. ESPN reports the deal, worth $1.05 million, makes him the highest paid player in his second year of service in MLB history.

The reigning National League Most Valuable Player’s contract surpassed Mike Trout’s, which was worth $1 million, during his second year of service with the Los Angeles Angels in 2014.

Bryant’s first year in the majors did not qualify as a full year of service because he did not accrue 172 days of service at the Major League level. He fell short because the Cubs called him up 12 days after Opening Day 2015.

MLB players become eligible for free agency after their sixth year of service. Instead of reaching free agency in 2021, Bryant will be eligible in 2022, though he could sign a contract extension with the club beforehand.

Bryant was voted the National League’s MVP in 2016 and the National League Rookie of the Year in 2015.

