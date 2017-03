03/08/17 – 2:50 P.M.

The Chicago man charged with the murder of a Toledo man in Findlay pleaded not guilty this morning. The Courier reports that 36-year-old Husam Coleman appeared before Judge Reginald Routson in the Hancock County Pleas Court. He responded to a three-count indictment in connection with the death of 31-year-old Marcus Alexander.

Coleman is being held on a $1 million bond. A pretrial hearing is set for March 17.