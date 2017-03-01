Chicago mayor slams Trump over remarks about city’s murder rate during congressional address

Spencer Platt/Getty Images(CHICAGO) — Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel slammed President Trump Tuesday night for his remarks during his joint address to Congress about the Windy City’s murder rate.

“We have repeatedly made specific requests of the administration for greater law enforcement integration and resources; a higher priority placed on federal gun prosecutions; and funds restored toward mentoring and after-school and summer jobs programs that have proven to be positive alternatives for our young people,” Emanuel said in a statement following Trump’s address. “Because this is so important, I’ll always be ready with this list whenever the President asks.”

Emanuel added, “The better question, I’d suggest, is whether the President cares enough about violence in our city to do more than talk or tweet about it.”

During his address, while calling out the scourge of violence in the U.S., Trump said, “In Chicago, more than 4,000 people were shot last year alone — and the murder rate so far this year has been even higher … This is not acceptable in our society.”

It’s not the first time Trump has been critical of Chicago or its leaders.

In a tweet last month, Trump said, “If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible “carnage” going on … I will send in the Feds!”

If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible “carnage” going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

In a subsequent interview with ABC News’ David Muir, Trump reiterated his point, saying that Chicago’s leadership was “not doing the job.”

“Now, if they want help, I would love to help them. I will send in what we have to send in,” he said.

Last week, Trump tweeted, “Seven people shot and killed yesterday in Chicago. What is going on there — totally out of control. Chicago needs help!”

Seven people shot and killed yesterday in Chicago. What is going on there – totally out of control. Chicago needs help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2017

In response, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said in a statement last week that while the violence there was “unacceptable to me, to the Mayor and to everyone who lives in Chicago,” he hadn’t heard from the White House about appeals the city had made for help.

“We’ve made requests to the White House and the Justice Department for them to support our work — from increasing federal gun prosecution to more FBI, DEA and ATF agents to more funding for mentoring, job training and more,” his statement read. “We are still waiting for the administration’s response to our request.”

