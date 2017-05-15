Chick-fil-A employees sign ‘Happy Birthday’ to hearing-impaired co-worker

PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images(LAWTON, Okla.) — Chick-fil-A employees in Lawton, Oklahoma, learned sign language to help celebrate a co-worker in a special way on Thursday for his birthday.

The fast food chain’s local Facebook page shared a video of the team members singing and signing “Happy Birthday” to James, an employee who has hearing loss.

A co-worker brought James into the main area of the kitchen where he stood confused until his fellow team members began the song.

James was visibly overcome with appreciation and signed “Thank you” to the group as they applauded him and shared the special moment.

Chick-fil-A did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

