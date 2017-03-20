Child Injured In Crash Near McComb

3/20/17 – 5:10 A.M.

A one-car crash injured a nine-year-old girl near McComb Sunday afternoon. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened on State Route 186 near the State Route 235 intersection just after 3 p.m.

42-year-old Danny Collins of McComb was driving north when he went off the road, crossed County Road 97, and overturned. McComb EMS took Collins’ passenger, 9-year-old Marlaina Collins, to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of her injuries. Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, but the investigation remains open.