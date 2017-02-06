Chili Cook-Off This Saturday To Raise Money For Cancer Patient Services

02/06/17 – 3:09 P.M.
This Saturday will hold the annual Cancer Patient Services Chili Cook-Off at the University of Findlay’s Koehler Center. CEO Carol Metzger said that the event will appeal to more than just chili fans.
She added the event will have a kid zone to keep children occupied while parents check out the other attractions. Tickets are $8 for ages 12 and up, $5 for kids 5-12 years-old. It is free for children under 5.
The goal for this year is to raise $100,000. Metzger said that this accounts for most of their budget.