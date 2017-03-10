Chocolate prices could increase if Brexit deal falls through

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) – Mars Food has warned customers that the price of chocolate could increase if no UK trade deal is agreed to after Brexit, BBC News reports.

Mars global president Fiona Dawson announced EU member states could see a tariff that could possibly hit 30% should there be no deal. She says it would “”threaten [the] supply chain and the jobs that come with it.”

However, UK Prime Minister Theresa May will not rush to get a deal done, saying “No deal for Britain is better than a bad deal for Britain.”

Dawson warned that companies would have to pay more for products should hard borders between Europe return. BBC News reports many ingredients are transported amongst EU nations, including France, Germany, and Poland among others.

Dawson says while automotive and financial sectors have drawn the most attention following the Brexit vote, it is time to pay attention to the largest manufacturing sector in the UK: food and drink.

