Chris Blue wins “The Voice”

NBC(LOS ANGELES) — Alicia Keys notched her first victory as a coach on The Voice, as her artist Chris Blue was crowned the season-12 winner.

Blue, a worship leader from Knoxville, Texas, finished ahead of runner-up, country singer Lauren Duski of Team Blake Shelton in the voting. He receives a recording contract as his grand prize.

Blue reprised his original song “Money on You” to close the season.

Aliyah Moulden, the 15-year-old powerhouse from Team Blake and Adam Levine’s R&B singer Jesse Larson finished in third place and fourth place, respectively.

During the two-hour results show, each finalist performed with a special guest. Larson teamed up with former Voice coach CeeLo Green for a cover of Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Shining Star”; Duski and Little Big Town performed the band’s “Better Man”; and Moulden teamed up with Alessia Cara for her, “Scars to Your Beautiful.”

Blue teamed up with another former Voice coach, Usher for REM’s “Everybody Hurts” – which they dedicated to the people struggling as a result of Monday’s incident in Manchester, England.

This season’s semifinalists also performed. Team Adam’s Mark Isaiah joined Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee for their song, “Despacito”; Team Gwen’s Brennley Brown welcomed Rascal Flatts for their new single, “Yours If You Want It”, Hunter Plake joined his former coach Gwen for her hit with No Doubt, “Don’t Speak”; Gladys Knight traded vocals with Blake’s former team member TSoul on “The Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me”; and Alicia’s Vanessa Ferguson on her hit with the Pips, “If I were Your Woman.”

Miley Cyrus, who’ll return to her Voice coaching chair next season, performed her new song, “Malibu,” dedicating it to “my good friend Ariana Grande and everyone who experienced that horrific attack [Monday],” adding “Our hearts are with you.”

The musical lineup also included Cara joining Zedd for their hit, “Stay”; Chris Stapleton was on hand with his new single, “Either Way”; and new season-13 Voice coach Jennifer Hudson performed, “Remember Me.”

The Voice returns in the fall on NBC, with coaches Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.