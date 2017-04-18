Chris Pratt confirms a third “Guardians of the Galaxy” film on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Marvel – © 2017

(LOS ANGELES) — The cast of Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 2 – Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Kurt Russell, Michael Rooker, and Dave Bautista — appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night.

During the interview, host Jimmy Kimmel joked with the actors about who needs to be in make-up for hours and who doesn’t. He also tried to get them to expand on the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War storyline which is said to include all or most of the Marvel superhero universe. Kimmel was having no luck as everyone dodged the question.

What was confirmed, however, by Chris Pratt, is the appearance of actor Sylvester Stallone in the new Guardians movie, which prompted Kimmel to joke that “Tango and Cash are in the movie!”

Pratt also confirmed that GOTG series writer/director James Gunn will in fact return for Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 3.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 2 opens nationwide May 5, released from Marvel Studios, which like ABC News, is owned by Disney.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights on ABC.

