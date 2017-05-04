Chris Rock comes clean about his divorce and infidelity

Getty ImagesJohnny Louis(LOS ANGELES) — Chris Rock is not holding back about his infidelity and subsequent divorce from his wife, Malaak Compton-Rock. Looking back at his past transgressions, the comedian-actor says he was “a piece of s***.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Rock explains that after his divorce, he had to “reset” his entire life.

“Getting divorce, you have to f****** start over,” he tells the magazine. “You get to reset. It’s not a breakdown, but something in your life broke down.”

As part of his reset, the comedian has embarked on his first stand-up world tour in nine years, which he jokingly calls his “alimony tour.”

When asked about his past indiscretions, Rock admits he cheated on his wife because he felt like he could, as the breadwinner in the family.



“I was a piece of s***,” he says, admitted he was unfaithful with three women. However, the comedian is now singing a different tune, admitting he was wrong in hurting his family.

“Your significant other, if they really love you, has a high opinion of you,” he explains. “And you let them down.”

As far as the future, Rock has found love with CSI: Miami actress Megalyn Echikunwoke [pr: Etch-ih-ka-WOO-key], but he wants to get right with God as well.

“I wanna find some peace, ’cause people usually find that peace in a horrible time,” he said. “Why does that have to be? Maybe I can find God without being in shambles. Maybe I can reach a higher plain spiritually without being in a near-death experience.”

Read Rock’s full interview in the new issue of Rolling Stone.

