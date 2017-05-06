Chrissy Teigen admits to getting liposuction on her armpits

iStock/Thinkstock(LOS ANGELES) — Chrissy Teigen recently broached the topic of plastic surgery with a group of journalists, and on Friday, she took to Twitter to set the record straight about what she’s actually had done.

Teigen, who recently launched a palette with BECCA Cosmetics, confirmed that she’s had liposuction on her armpits.

In an interview published by Refinery 29, the model called the procedure the “dumbest, stupidest thing I’ve ever done,” but noted that she felt more confident afterward.

She also said that she’d do it again.

“No regrets except it clearly came back,” she tweeted Friday. “[But] you think I’d have this a– if I’d done extensive work? Like who would ask for this a–?”

Over the years, Teigen, 31, has become famous for her candid comments about her marriage to John Legend to her life as a new mom. For example, this past February, the cookbook author told People that modeling for Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue for the first time after giving birth to daughter Luna in April 2016 was nerve-wracking.

“I think just my confidence level changed a lot, but once you get there and you see … this team of people just rooting you on, you’re happy to do it,” she said. “But I was for sure nervous, I still had my belly line, I mean, I had my stitches. I could get into a lot. You don’t even want to know!”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.