Christian Bethancourt earns San Diego Padres roster spot as hybrid-utility player

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) –Christian Bethancourt has made the San Diego Padres roster as a hybrid pitcher-utility player. He will serve as a pitcher, catcher, and outfielder.

Manager Andy Green told reporters that Bethancourt will open the season as a reliever, saying he “gives us a flexibility that no other bullpen arm can do.” He will be a backup catcher and pinch hit when necessary.

The 25-year-old hybrid pitcher-utility player made his major league debut in 2013, and has primarily served as a catcher.

In 2016, he pitched two games. He recorded two outs against the Seattle Mariners on May 31, 2016, and threw a shutout inning against the Miami Marlins weeks later. He did not surrender a run between the two outings.

Bethancourt pitched 9 2/3 innings this spring training, allowing just two runs.

