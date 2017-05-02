U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Christina M. Goff graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Goff is the daughter of Amy Blackford of Tiffin, Ohio, and John Haudenshild of Wellington, Ohio, sister of Joseph Haudenshild of Fostoria, Ohio and Jeffrey Haudenshild of Findlay, Ohio, and granddaughter of Peggy Davis and Ron Marker of Tiffin, Ohio. She is also the wife of Emily Goff.

The airman graduated in 2013 from North Central Academy, Tiffin, Ohio.