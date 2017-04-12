City Income Tax Returns Due Soon

04/12/17 – 10:52 A.M.

The 2016 Findlay, Arlington, Mount Cory, and Vanlue annual income tax returns are due next Tuesday. 2017 first-period estimate payments are also due then. Residents who are 18 or older must file a respective municipal income tax return. Findlay and Arlington residents that are 16 or 17-years-old and have an income subject to the tax must file as well.

You can find the forms at the Tax Department, at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, and on the city’s website. Competed income tax returns can be placed in the drop box at the Municipal Building. It will be in the east curbed island of the West Crawford Street parking lot.

For help, you can call 419-424-7133.