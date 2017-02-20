Clash ensues between monks and police at Thai temple

iStock/Thinkstock(BANGKOK) — Scuffles broke out at the Dhammakaya Temple north of Bangkok in Thailand as police search for former abbot Phra Dhammachayo, who is wanted on multiple charges.

Authorities ordered monks to leave the temple, but followers instead flocked there to defy police as they try to arrest the 72-year-old Dhammachayo. Thailand’s military government ordered emergency powers to be used in the search.

The temple penned an open letter to Thailand’s National Human Rights Commission saying the police’s actions were in violation of international law.

Thousands of devotees showed up to defend the former abbot. In 2016, a similar standoff took place. BBC News reports there were no major injuries at the latest clash, but some monks were treated for minor injuries.

The charges against Dhammachayo are conspiracy to launder money and receive stolen goods, as well as taking over land unlawfully. Supporters of Dhammachayo say the seige by police is politically motivated.

