iStock/Thinkstock(MONTREAL) — The Montreal Canadiens new head coach Claude Julien hit the ice for the first time with his new team on Friday in front of hundreds of fans.

When Julien returned to Quebec on Friday for his first practice he arrived to an arena filled with hudrends of fans and media representatives. Both french and english-speaking broadcasts were streaming the practice live.

Julien returns to the Montreal bench after being fired by the club in 2003. Since then, he has coached the New Jersey Devils and won the 2011 Stanley Cup as the head coach of the Boston Bruins.

According to LNH.com Senior Managing Editor Apron Basu, the coach took the attention of friday’s practice in stride, saying; “I’m back here and happy to be back here,” he said. “Is it weird? Not really.”

