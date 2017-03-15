‘Clear Knee Mom Jeans’ confound customers at Nordstrom

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Is Nordstrom punking its people?

Less than a year after it featured an $85 rock in a leather pouch, dubbed, “Medium wrapped leather stone,” the high-end retailer is back to confound its customers.

The Seattle-based company is going viral again with an unusual product: Window-legged pants dubbed “Clear Knee Mom Jeans.”

Made by U.K. company Topshop, the pants feature plastic panels in the knees of the high-waisted blue jeans and are being sold online for $95.

The online description reads, “Slick plastic panels bare your knees for a futuristic feel in tapered and cropped high-waist jeans.”

Reviews on the website seem to indicate that customers are flummoxed.

A recent review reads, “What the actual… I need an explanation. Is this an actual product or a prank?”

Two others are more cheeky, with one stating, “I’m so glad I finally found pants that allow my knees to see the world! My knees are so beautiful but I get cold in the winter so this is the perfect solution to show them off!”

Another review reads, “Do you have good knee genes? If so – you need these jeans. Perfectly tailored. Practical yet beautiful. Don’t ‘waist’ your money on traditional pants.”

