Cleveland Browns considering options with number one overall draft pick

(Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images)(CLEVELAND) — They may have the number one pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, but the Cleveland Browns haven’t yet decided what they’ll do with that pick.

Browns Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown told reporters at the NFL Combine on Wednesday that the team could potentially trade the draft pick. “We’re going to responsibly listen to any opportunities that are out there,” Brown said. “I think we have to do that.”

Still, Brown acknowledged, “it’s not a design” of the team to make such a trade.

Last year, the top two picks in the draft got dealt. The Tennessee Titans sent the number one pick to the then-Saint Louis Rams, who chose quarterback Jared Goff. The Browns had the second overall pick in that draft, and traded it to the Philadelphia Eagles, who selected quarterback Carson Wentz.

The Browns still have a major question mark at quarterback, but this year there is no signal caller that has jumped out ahead of any others as a number one overall draft pick.

Many mock drafts have named Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett as the best player in the draft. Brown, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, called the pass rusher “a good player.”

