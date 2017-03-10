Cleveland Browns release quarterback Robert Griffin III

Joe Sargent/Getty Images(CLEVELAND) — The Cleveland Browns have released quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Griffin, now a free agent, spent four seasons with the Washington Redskins before he was picked up by the Browns after the 2015 season. He was named starting quarterback, but was placed on injured reserve following a left collarbone injury he sustained in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

He started in five games in 2016, leading the team to their sole win for the season against the Los Angeles Chargers. The quarterback completed 87 of 147 passes for 886 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions, according to ESPN.

Griffin’s release frees up $6,984,375 of salary cap space for the Browns, ESPN reports.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.