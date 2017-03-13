Cleveland Cavaliers sign Larry Sanders after 2-year NBA absence

iStock/Thinkstock(CLEVELAND) — The Cleveland Cavaliers and center Larry Sanders have agreed to a deal according to an ESPN report.

Sanders will take Andrew Bogut’s roster spot after he was waived Monday. Bogut recently joined the Cavaliers, but broke his leg in his first game with the team.

Sanders last played in the NBA during the 2014-2015 season. He was admitted into a hospital to treat anxiety and depression after violating the NBA’s drug policy four separate times. Sanders tested positive for marijuana those four times, then walked away from the game.

It is unclear how ready Sanders is to play in an NBA game, but ESPN reports scouts who have watched him believe his timing is off and his muscle mass is down.

Sanders could help bolster a Cavaliers front court that has seen its front court depth behind Tristan Thompson dwindle. Along with Bogut’s injury, Kevin Love is rehabbing from knee surgery.

Cleveland holds a two-game lead atop the Eastern Conference ahead of the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics heading into Monday night’s games. The Cavaliers have lost four of their last five games.

