Cleveland Facebook murder suspect shot, killed himself after pursuit: Police

Cleveland Police(ERIE, Pa.) — Steve Stephens, the suspect in the Cleveland, Ohio, Facebook killing, shot and killed himself after a brief pursuit in Erie County, Pennsylvania, this morning, the Pennsylvania State Police said.

Stephens allegedly killed 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. in Cleveland Sunday afternoon and later posted a video of the killing on Facebook, according to police.

Stephens, who was considered armed and dangerous, had been on the run since Sunday. The manhunt was nationwide and billboards around the country have been plastered with Stephens’ photo.

Stephens claimed to have committed multiple homicides, according to police, but no additional victims have been found.

Godwin’s daughter, Tonya Godwin Baines, told ABC News the video “forever will be in my mind because I saw the fear in my father’s eyes.”

Baines said it “feels like our heart is just ripped out of our chest. For somebody to brutally murder my father like that is unbelievable.”

Baines said her father was the epitome of a family man who “would give you the shirt off his back.”

“He taught us about God, he taught us love, forgiveness. Just to know that I will never ever hear my father’s voice again is devastating,” Baines said.

“We can never replace him,” she added, crying. “A part of us died with him.”

Her sister, Debbie Godwin, told ABC News, “I truly can say I don’t even feel any animosity against the guy that killed my father.

“I’m glad that my parents taught us to love people and to forgive even when they do us wrong,” she said. “My dad would be the kind of person that would say, ‘You gotta forgive.'”

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

