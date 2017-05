Courtesy Rice Family(CLEVELAND) — The officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in November 2014 was terminated this morning after rules violations, the Cleveland Police Department announced Tuesday.

Rice was shot and killed by Loehmann outside Cudell Recreation Center in Cleveland, Ohio, on Nov. 22. Officers believed he was carrying a weapon, but it turned out to be an Airsoft replica.

