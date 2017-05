05/19/17 – 5:07 P.M.

With Memorial Day weekend coming up and families heading off on vacation, officers will be out and about. Sheriff Mike Heldman said that you should buckle up.

He added that there is no reason to not wear your seatbelt.

The Click It or Ticket Campaign starts Monday and will last through June 4th. Heldman said that there will be extra patrols on the road.