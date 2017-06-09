Clone Club, start your DVRs: “Orphan Black” returns for its fifth and final season Sunday night

BBC America/Ken Woroner(NEW YORK) — Get ready, Clone Club: the sestras are back. Orphan Black — the sci-fi series about a group of clones trying to uncover the secret behind their creation — returns this Saturday for its fifth and final season. Emmy-winning star Tatiana Maslany believes the show could have continued, but she’s fine with the way it’s ending.

“I think that all of the characters have changed so much, and even as they continue to change, there’s…more to explore with them,” Maslany tells ABC Radio. “I feel like I would never kind of get sick of exploring them. But unfortunately, we had to finish, and that’s great that we did finish when we did. We kind of got to finish it on our own terms.”

Last season ended on a cliffhanger, with a few of the clones seemingly near death. Maria Doyle Kennedy, who plays Mrs. S. on the show, says Saturday’s episode will jump right back in.

“Well, everybody’s in…even more jeopardy than normal,” she tells ABC Radio. “I’ve…been held hostage…and all the clones are sort of separate…It’s really dramatic and high-stakes, and then we’ve gotta find a way for everybody to work together again, to get to the end of the puzzle.”

The “puzzle” is the conspiracy behind the creation of the clones. Jordan Gavaris, who plays Felix, promises that by the end of this season, “You will get answers.”

As Orphan Black winds down, does Maslany — who’s played more than a dozen clones in the show — have a favorite?

“I don’t,” she laughs. ” I mean, I love Rachel and I love Helena and Alison. They’re all special to me for different reasons.”

Orphan Black returns to BBC America Saturday night at 10 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.