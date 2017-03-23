Closing Of Sears And JC Penny Does Not Mean Findlay Is In Trouble

03/23/17 – 11:25 P.M.

JC Penny will be shutting its doors but that doesn’t mean that Findlay is in trouble. Economic Development director Tim Mayle said that other factors forced the business to close over 100 stores.

Tim Mayle

Mayle said that the good news is that the employees of JC Penny might not be unemployed.

Tim Mayle

Mayle explained that economic development has its hands in many different pies. They do not focus on industrial development. They also look for enhancements in the retail market, housing, and workforce development.