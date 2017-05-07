College graduate celebrates when she gets a job offer during graduation

Melanie Sanchez(WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.) — Melanie Sanchez got what every college graduate really wants — a job. And she received her job offer right in the middle of her graduation ceremony.

The West Palm Beach, Florida, marketing student received her diploma from the University of Central Florida last Friday.

Still, days earlier she had her second job interview to be a marketing specialist at a local healthcare company, Sanchez, 23, told ABC News.

“It’s funny because we were not supposed to have our phones out … but I recognized the number from the phone interview I had [days earlier],” she continued.

So Sanchez picked up the call, while a fellow student picked up his phone to record the conversation just in case there was good news — and it was good news.

Sanchez said the human resources representative at the company initially asked her how she felt the job interview went earlier that week. And she replied, “It went really well.”

Next thing you know, Sanchez recalled, the rep said: “I”m going to let you know, we want to offer you the position.”

A video of the special moment, with Sanchez celebrating, is now going viral on Facebook. Sanchez starts her new job May 15.

The UCF student credits not only her university for preparing her for this moment, but also a professional business fraternity called Alpha Kappa Psi.

“I learned so much through that pledging process. It molded me to become this professional,” Sanchez said, adding that she learned proper interview techniques and how to look for quality jobs.

