Color Me Happy 5K Coming To Findlay Next Weekend

05/10/17 – 4:17 P.M.

NAMI of Hancock County’s Color Me Happy 5K is coming up next Saturday and there is a lot coming with it. NAMI’s Sunny Davis said the event will have something for the entire family to enjoy.

Sunny Davis

She added that the 5K will have stations where you will get colored and thereare prizes for the most colorful at the end.

Aside from running or walking you can also volunteer.

Sunny Davis

The event will be at Riverside Park next Saturday with registration starting at 9 a.m. It costs $30 for adults and $6 for ages 6-17. You can register to compete or volunteer online at namiofhancock.org