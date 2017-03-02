Colorectal Cancer Can Be Screened For

03/02/17 – 5:09 P.M.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and there are things you can do to avoid it. Registered Nurse for Blanchard Valley Health Systems Shannon Kohls suggests a healthy lifestyle.

Shannon Kohls

She said that being healthy willhelpbut it is still better to stay safe and get check ups. She said that you should consult your doctor to see if you should get colonoscopies to check for any negative growths.

She said your doctor will know if and when you will need a colonoscopy. There are virtual colonoscopies that are less invasive available to people. Kohls added that a colonoscopy isn’t a yearly thing if you take care of yourself. It could be every 5 or 10 years.