Columbus Grove Officials Consider Fire Station Options

2/20/17 – 5:19 A.M.

Columbus Grove officials are looking at the future of the village’s fire department. The Putnam County Sentinel reports village council is moving forward with a plan to consider expanding the current fire station, or building a new one. Last week council approved paying a design firm more than $13,000 to examine the options.

Fire Chief Bob Brubaker told council the department needs more space to meet state requirements. The department currently keeps turn out gear in a van and suit-up on the scene of fires. Brubaker says they should be able to get their gear on before leaving the station.

