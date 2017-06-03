Comedian Bill Maher criticized for use of racial slur

Janet Van Ham/HBO(NEW YORK) — Comedian Bill Maher is facing criticism for using a racial slur during a conversation with Senator Ben Sasse during the most recent episode of his HBO talk show.

Sasse, a Republican from Nebraska, joined Maher on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday, and at one point invited Maher to his home state, saying “we’d love to have you work in the fields with us.”

Maher responded with a joke that he was a house slave, using the N-word.

Some of the audience laughed while others groaned.

Sasse later tweeted that he wished he had immediately responded to the comment with criticism instead of silence.

Am walking off a redeye from LAX.

3 reflections on @billmaher

1. I’m a 1st Amendment absolutist. Comedians get latitude to cross hard lines. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

2. But free speech comes with a responsibility to speak up when folks use that word. Me just cringing last night wasn’t good enough.

(2of4?) https://t.co/e4Bw8s8tV2 — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

3. Here’s what I wish I’d been quick enough to say in the moment: “Hold up, why would you think it’s OK to use that word?…

(3of4?) https://t.co/mQL6wMEd7W — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

(4of4)

“…The history of the n-word is an attack on universal human dignity. It’s therefore an attack on the American Creed. Don’t use it.” https://t.co/kEZm5vPFHK — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) June 3, 2017

Activists online, including Rev. Al Sharpton quickly criticized Maher.

NAN wants to meet w/ HBO asap about the normalizing of the use of the N word. I know and love Bill Maher but this is unacceptable. I will — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) June 3, 2017

address this Bill Maher issue and our move on HBO at this morning’s NAN Saturday Action Rally. My address is live at 10 am/et on Impact TV. — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) June 3, 2017

