Comey invited to testify before Senate Intelligence Committee

Tanarch/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Recently fired FBI director James Comey was invited to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee next Tuesday, according to a Democratic aide.

The testimony would be given in a closed session without cameras, but it is not yet known whether Comey has accepted the invitation.

Prior to his dismissal, Comey was scheduled to testify Thursday at the World Wide Threats Hearing with the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, but will now be replaced by Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

According to the SSCI, witnesses at the World Wide Threats Hearing “will provide a comprehensive overview of the current and projected national security threats to the United States and our national interests, both at home and abroad.”

