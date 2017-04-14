Commencement Speakers Are Lined Up For The University Of Findlay

04/14/17 – 2:32 P.M.

An Ohio State Senator and a successful alumnus will speak at the University of Findlay’s commencement ceremonies. The ceremony will be on May 6 at the Koehler center. UF alumnus Adam Hechko will speak at 9 a.m. to the graduate ceremony participants. He is now the owner and medical director for North Royalton Animal Hospital.

At 3 p.m. Senator Randy Gardner will address the undergraduate students. He has served in both the Ohio Senate and the House of Representatives. He was elected majority floor leader of the Senate.