Commissioners Approve Engineering Assessments For Future Business Developments

3/30/17

Hancock County took a step toward having more land ready for economic development Thursday. The county commissioners voted to approve a contract worth more than $35,000 with Van Horn Hoover and Associates for engineering services near Distribution Drive…

Brian Robertson

Commissioner Brian Robertson says doing preliminary engineering work helps make sure land is “curb ready” when potential projects develop.

Brian Robertson

The Whirlpool expansion, One Energy’s wind farm, and a compressed natural gas fueling station are all located in the same area.