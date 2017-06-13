Commissioners Talk about Sales Tax Options For Hancock County

06/13/17 – 1:16 P.M.

The Hancock County Commissioners received a visit from representatives of many local businesses today. They spoke about their frustration with the direction and speed flood mitigation has taken. Commissioner Mark Gazarek said that they are working with low funds while the county operations continue to grow.

Currently, a quarter percent of the sales tax funds is dedicated to flood mitigation. The representatives said that they will support any sales tax plans that continue to include this percentage or more. Gazarek said that they are looking to see how much sales tax they are going to need for operations.

He added that the commissioners don’t plan on removing funds from flood mitigation but it won’t be on the ballot.

Instead, they will have to ask for money to go into the general fund. From there they can pass a resolution that dedicates a percentage of the money to flood mitigation.