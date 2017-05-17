Community Conversations Requested To Help Local Agencies Focus Efforts

05/17/17 – 3:41 P.M.

The United Way of Hancock County and the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation want to hear your concerns. United Way’s Bev Phillips said that they are scheduling Community Conversations.

Bev Phillips

Community Foundation’s Brian Treece said that the conversations won’t be like town halls.

Brian Treece

These small sessions will be held throughout the summer. They will release the results of their discussions in September. Treece said that these sessions will help them decide on what they need to focus on for the coming years.

To schedule a session to voice your concern, you can visit liveunitedhancockcounty.org