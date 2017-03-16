Community Read book Author Speaks About Skills building In Children

03/16/17 – 3:44 P.M.

7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens author Sean Covey spoke at the Findlay Country Club Thursday. He told attendees that children need more than just an education to join today’s workforce.

He added that the & habits are equally important for people already in the workforce. He said that the habits can help workers learn to manage themselves.

After learning to be independent that habits focus on becoming inter-dependent. Covey explained that becoming inter-dependent means to work with others for win-win solutions.