Competitor calls out US swimmer Michael Phelps over doping testimony

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — A former competitor of Michael Phelps is calling out the gold medalist on social media following Phelps’ testimony to Congress.

Phelps was one of five panelists to testify before the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee in Washington D.C. on Tuesday to address doping at the Olympics.

Milorad Cavic called out the US swimmer in a social post, asking why Phelps is now seeking reform to keep performance enhancing drugs out of the Olympics after not supporting blood passports for testing. Blood passports is a different type of doping detection. He also questioned how Phelps recovered so well from competition.

Below is Cavic’s entire post:

Cavic lost the 100 meter butterfly race to Phelps in 2008.

The US swimmer attended the Congressional hearing and recounted the thirteen times he was testing prior to the Rio Olympics. He expressed frustration, claiming his peers did not face the same testing. Many athletes had no records of testing in the year leading up to Rio according to reports

Phelps is the winningest Olympian ever, accruing 28 medals over his Olympic swimming career.

