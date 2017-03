03/28/17 – 3:16 P.M.

Congressman Bob Latta spoke with us about the failed attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. He said that it failed due to a lack of people thinking the bill would work the way it is supposed to.

Bob Latta

Latta added that the repealing the Affordable Care Act needs to be done. He said that they cannot sit and wait for the ACA to implode on itself.

Bob Latta

Latta said that he believes congress should multitask tax reform and the healthcare bill since they are so closely related.