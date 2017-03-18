Congressman’s comments hurting Iowa tourism

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) – After US Rep. Steve King made controversial remarks in regards to Muslim children, the Iowa Tourism Office has seen a decline in people planning vacations to the Hawkeye State and an increase in complaints.

USA Today is reporting that the tourism office has received around 60 tweets a day, in addition to emails, Facebook posts, and calls from potential tourists. This is a stark difference from the average of two complaints a month.

Tourism contributes to $8 billion in economic activity in the state, according to Iowa Economic Development Authority board member David Bernstein.

Speaking with USA Today, Iowa Tourism Office manager Shawna Lode said that “we’re in a politically charged environment. People have strong opinions about lots of things. They are free to share their thoughts with us, and we’ll continue to say that Iowa is a welcoming place and we welcome all people.”

