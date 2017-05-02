U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman Connor B. Kuhlman graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Kuhlman is the son of Kelly and Steven Kuhlman, and brother of Alex Kuhlman of Ottawa, Ohio. He is a 2015 graduate of Ottawa-Glandorf High School, Ottawa, Ohio.