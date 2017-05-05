Conservancy Court Approves Blanchard River Enhancements Through Findlay

05/05/17 – 12:20 P.M.

The Maumee Watershed Conservancy Court approved plans to enhance the Blanchard River to reduce flooding. The Courier reports the project includes removing some of the riverbank, widening the river, and removing or modifying low dams. The measure will cost about $20 million. It will reduce the 100-year flood event by 1 foot. This removes 760 properties from the flood plain.

The work will be done over the next three years in Findlay. The county has $18 million in funds for the project. Hancock County will be seeking additional funds from the Norfolk Southern Corporation to pay for their bridge. It will either be adjusted or replaced.